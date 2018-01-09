SAN DIEGO, 2018-01-09 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces the launch of a novel bioinformatics tool that makes it easy for researchers to understand drug combination effects. CrownSyn is now available as an add-on feature to all two-drug combinatorial studies conducted by Crown Bioscience.



Combination therapies can improve efficacy, overcome drug resistance and decrease toxicity. They are an increasingly important treatment modality for several complex conditions including cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, neurodegenerative, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. To help our clients evaluate the efficacy of two-drug combinations, Crown Bioscience's expert team of bioinformaticians developed CrownSyn. CrownSyn is a tool that helps clients visualize and characterize combination effects as synergistic, antagonistic, and additive as well as determine optimal doses for further safety and efficacy studies. CrownSyn makes well-validated computational methods from published papers readily available to biologists.



CrownSyn is compatible with most experimental designs and provides dose-response curve graphs, combination index graphs, inhibition heat maps for concentration combinations, 2-D contour maps and 3D response surface plots. This assortment of graphical outputs makes it easy for clients to select efficacious combinations to advance their preclinical development programs.



"Combination therapies are a cornerstone for the treatment of complex diseases like resistant and metastatic cancers, cardiovascular, metabolic and inflammatory diseases," said Laurie Heilmann, Crown Bioscience's Chief Business Officer. "CrownSyn is CrownBio's latest contribution to help our clients progress innovative drug development programs aimed at treating these complicated conditions with combination therapies."



About Crown Bioscience Inc. Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.



Media Enquiries: Jody Barbeau Crown Bioscience Inc. marketing@crownbio.com