Aspo Oyj: Managing Director of Kauko Ltd resigns

MANAGING DIRECTOR OF KAUKO LTD RESIGNS



Sami Koskela, a member of Aspo Group Executive Committee and Managing Director of Kauko Ltd, part of Aspo Group, has announced that he will resign from his position with the company. Arto Meitsalo, CFO of Aspo Plc, has been appointed the acting Managing Director until further notice.



Kauko invests heavily in development of mobile knowledge work and expanding its energy-efficiency equipment sales as a result of the growing solar power markets. During the past few years Kauko's operations and structure have been simplified and streamlined. The latest action was to discontinue Chinese operations.





"Aspo has developed Kauko's strategy and operations in the long term. Kauko is the smallest business of Aspo, and it has focused on its home markets in Finland. We would like to thank Sami for his significant role in developing Kauko's operations," says Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc and Chairman of the Board of Kauko Ltd.



