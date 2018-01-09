The Clean Energy Industrial Forum will be part of the Clean Energy for All Europeans package, which is setting the energy strategy of the Old Continent for the period 2020-2030.

The European Commission has officially launched the Clean Energy Industrial Forum, an initiative developed in the frame of its energy strategy for the period 2020-2030, the so-called Clean Energy Package or Winter Package, which is aimed at supporting the clean energy industry of the EU.

The forum is intended to support the industry in three different segments - renewables, batteries and construction - and to strengthen the industrial basis, and the EU value chain for all renewable energy technologies.

Furthermore, the forum is expected to identify potential developments across sectors

