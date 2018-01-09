The High Economic Council (HEC) of Afghanistan has approved the construction of a 30 MW solar PV power plant in south Afghanistan.

The HEC of Afghanistan, chaired by the President, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, approved the construction of a 30 MW PV power plant in the province of Kandahar during its 20th meeting.

Dr. Humayoun Qayumi, senior advisor to the president for infrastructures, and Director of Afghan utility, DABS, Amanullah Ghalib, discussed the project plans.

Ghalib said that while over 30 companies expressed interest in the project, two were eligible in terms of meeting technical, financial as well as procurement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...