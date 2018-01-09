Ripple News UpdateRipple prices continued to spiral on Tuesday morning, driven by a sudden change in how the currency's price is calculated. At the time of writing, the XRP to USD exchange rate was down 8.83%.CoinMarketCap's exclusion of Korean exchanges started the entire fiasco.The popular web site omitted Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit from global averages, claiming that Korean prices are shady outliers with no business being included..

