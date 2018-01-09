Leading Internet Service Provider in France Meets Growing Capacity Demands of B2B Customers with Flexible, Resilient, and Scalable Packet Optical Transport

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web-scale Internet operators, today announced that CELESTE, a leading Internet service provider in France, is leveraging its nationwide deployment of the Coriant 7100 Packet Optical Transport Platform to expand the range of flexible and resilient optical interconnect services for its enterprise customers. The new CELESTE service offerings include guaranteed symmetrical bandwidth of 80 Gbps, with the ability to easily upgrade to 160 Gbps as B2B network access and interconnect requirements evolve.

The CELESTE fiber optic infrastructure, which spans over 2,500 kilometers, connects major metropolitan markets throughout France and includes access to international peering points. The Coriant carrier-class solution, which includes the Coriant 7100 Nano and 7100 Pico Packet Optical Transport Platforms, enables CELESTE to efficiently utilize its fiber optic infrastructure to support delivery of high-quality B2B services connecting geographically-distributed enterprise sites, users, and IT resources. These resilient and scalable connectivity services are designed to meet growing enterprise demand for business continuity, disaster recovery, remote data replication, and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications.

"As enterprises evolve their wide area networking strategies in response to public and private cloud-based application demands, service providers require infrastructure solutions that can provide superior resiliency and scale with the flexibility needed to easily adapt to new requirements," said Ronald Van der Kraan, Managing Director, Europe, Coriant. "We are pleased to be working closely with CELESTE and building upon our long-standing relationship to help them deliver a best-in-class customer experience as they expand their B2B service offerings throughout France."

Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises.

