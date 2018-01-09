Clothing giant H&M has come under fire after posting an advert where a young black child was photographed wearing a hooded sweatshirt bearing the words: "Coolest monkey in the jungle." Customers took the high street retailer to task on Twitter, questioning how the image had made its way to the point of publication without anyone within H&M's ranks realising its potential to offend and whether or not the group was guilty of being "casually racist". H&M has since removed the image and apologised ...

