Transphorm Inc.-the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability and only qualified high voltage Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors-today confirmed that its GaN FETs are used in CORSAIR's new AX1600i Power Supply Unit (PSU). CORSAIR supplies the gaming community with high-performance products used in custom PCs. The company's latest product establishes a new class of AC-to-DC PSUs, as it is the first to use GaN and achieves 99 percent efficiency. Transphorm's GaN increases the PSU's power output by 6.5 percent in an 11 percent smaller package at the same temperature.

GaN: The New Edge

The AX1600i uses Transphorm's TPH3205WS 650V FETs in a bridgeless totem-pole power factor correction (PFC)-the topology that complements GaN's performance and efficiency potential. With an increase of 6 percent within this topology, CORSAIR's PSU efficiency now earns a better-than an 80 PLUS Titanium rating. [Previous CORSAIR power supplies used Silicon (Si) superjunction (SJ) MOSFETs in a 2-phased interleaved PFC, reaching 93 percent efficiency.]

"Our objective was to take an already award-winning PSU and make it better," explained Jon Gerow, PSU R&D Manager, CORSAIR. "We aimed to maximize output from any PC running on a 115V mains. To do this, we had to adopt innovative methods and materials. Transphorm's GaN ultimately gave us the boost in performance, efficiency and size we wanted along with the high quality and reliability we needed to confidently release the AX1600i to our customers."

After researching market-available GaN devices, CORSAIR chose Transphorm's FETs as they enabled the AX1600i to deliver new benchmarks compared to the previous AX1500i:

Power output: 1600W, 6.5 percent increase

Size reduction: 20 mm shorter, 11 percent smaller

Thermal impact: equivalent 50°C continuous output

Audible noise impact: slower fan speed, less noise at full load

CORSAIR noted that Transphorm's packaging also played a role in its selection process. The TPH3205WS comes in a commonly used TO-247 package, reducing some design complexity.

"CORSAIR's brand is built on products that give our customers a competitive edge, inside and outside of the gaming PC. And, Transphorm's GaN presented an invaluable opportunity to advance the PSU-to make it smaller, quieter, cooler, and, most importantly, more powerful," added Gerow.

Collaboration: The Transphorm Edge

Transphorm's commitment to high quality and reliability extends beyond the technology. Gallium Nitride devices are higher frequency, sometimes requiring different design techniques than previously used with Si. The company's GaN experts collaborate regularly with customers to provide guidance and to identify areas of opportunity for future platform innovation and customer design resources.

Regarding the AX1600i project, Transphorm supported CORSAIR during both the prototyping and the design validation testing phases. CORSAIR tapped Transphorm's teams on the ground in Shenzhen, China, and California, U.S.

About CORSAIR

Founded in 1994, CORSAIR supplies high-performance products purchased primarily by PC gaming enthusiasts who build their own PCs or buy pre-assembled customized systems. The company's award-winning products include fully-assembled PCs, DDR4 and DDR3 memory, computer cases, PC cooling products, gaming headsets, gaming keyboards, gaming mice, power supply units, USB flash drives, solid-state drives and system monitoring and control devices.

About Transphorm

Transphorm designs and manufactures the highest performance, highest reliability GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. Holding one of the largest IP portfolios (600+ patents), Transphorm innovates at every development stage-design, fabrication, device, application support-to produce the only JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified FETs.

