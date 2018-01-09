Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market opportunity assessment on the retail industry. A leading retail management client wanted to devise effective ways to improve their retail presence across niche target segments. The client wanted to expand customer engagement and deliver tailored offerings to the customers.

According to the market opportunity professionals at Infiniti, "Retail firms are adopting solutions like market opportunity assessment that help in effective retail management to deal with the rising expectations of the consumers and concerns about the quality of products offered."

In the current era of the customer-driven economy, retail firms are trying to learn the art of serving the never-ending demands of the customers. Additionally, with the increasing popularity of social media platforms, customers' preferences are varying, and businesses in the retail industry are looking for new and advanced ways to increase their product offerings.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to classify potential prospects and risks and the problems and unmet needs within the market. The client was able to build precise go-to-market strategies and business plans. Also, the client was able to recognize the significant threats and opportunities.

This market opportunity solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Comprehend the market requirements and barriers to entry

Profile the most profitable customers

This market opportunity solution offered predictive insights on:

Profiling potential competitors and understanding the market requirements

Identifying the bottlenecks in the retail space and devising a robust go-to-market strategy

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

