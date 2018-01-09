New Integration Allows ContractZen Customers to Link Their Adobe Sign Accounts In-App and Send Documents Straight for eSignature From Within Secure Contract Management System

ContractZen, the Saas-based contract and meeting management solution for enterprises, today announced that Adobe Sign e-signature capabilities are now integrated directly into ContractZen's popular cloud service.

Companies with existing Adobe Sign accounts can now log into ContractZen and use the in-app Store to connect their accounts directly. No need to install, customize, or configure anything. All documents and signatures are stored securely within ContractZen and can be tracked and found using ContractZen's metadata-driven document management and search capabilities. Companies that do not have an Adobe Sign Enterprise account can click within their ContractZen portal to access links to more information about the features and benefits of Adobe Sign, and how to buy.

ContractZen's metadata-driven document management and easy-to-use Adobe Sign combine to deliver improved security, usability and compliance all at the same time. "Many of our customers told us they are also Adobe customers, so we are pleased to integrate Adobe Sign along side our other e-signature options," explained Markus Mikola, co-founder and CEO of ContractZen. "A typical company today processes 20% more contracts than it did just five years ago, so more and more companies now use our online service to securely store, manage, and e-sign their documents. We save them time and money, and help prevent errors and missed deadlines."

About ContractZen

ContractZen Ltd is the ultimate cloud-based contract management solution to maintain due diligence-readiness, everyday. The all-in-one service combines metadata-driven contract management, all-digital board portal solution, virtual data rooms, secure e-signatures, and more.

Founded in 2014, ContractZen is a privately held company headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. For more information visit www.contractzen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005058/en/

Contacts:

ContractZen Ltd

Rich Mullikin, +1-415-464-8110 x216

APR

rich@rocketscience.com

mobile: +1-925-354-7444

