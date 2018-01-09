Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses - 2018 EMEA Edition

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses - EMEA" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The fully updated and extended edition of our popular regional directory of polyurethane systems houses, complements ongoing research into the global polyurethanes industry.

These reports provide a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses - approximately 100 companies across 22 countries in EMEA - with their full contact details, systems types, product ranges, production capacity, etc. They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.

Regional Coverage Is As Follows:

Europe , Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Information Provided For Each Systems House (where available):

Contact details

Company profile

Ownership

Number of employees

Annual turnover

Systems applications/types

Trade names

System production capacity

Distribution network

Contact names



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 End-Use Markets

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Units of Volume

1.5 Definition of a Systems House

1.6 Units of Value



2. Market and Technical Background

2.1 Technical Background

2.2 Market Background



3. Major Manufacturers of Polyurethane Systems

3.1 Basf Polyurethanes

3.2 Covestro AG

3.3 Huntsman Polyurethanes

3.4 The Dow Chemical Company



4. SYSTEM HOUSE PROFILES BY COUNTRY

4.1 BELGIUM

4.1.1 Proviron

4.1.2 Sapac - NEW

4.1.3 Systemhouse sprl

4.2 CZECH REPUBLIC

4.2.1 Plastor s.r.o.

4.2.2 Sinpol s.r.o

4.3 FINLAND

4.3.1 Purfin - NEW

4.4 FRANCE

4.4.1 Allrim SARL

4.4.2 Covestro Elastomers

4.4.3 Merylithe - NEW

4.4.4 Synthene SAS

4.5 GERMANY

4.5.1 Bindur GmbH (previously PURinvent System GmbH)

4.5.2 Lackfa Isolierstoff GmbH & Co. KG

4.5.3 Otto Bock Kunststoff GmbH - NEW

4.5.4 PUR-Systems GmbH & Co. KG

4.5.6 Rampf - NEW

4.5.7 Rhl Puromer GmbH

4.5.8 Stockmeier Urethanes GmbH & Co. KG

4.5.9 Wevo Chemie - NEW

4.5.10 Zelu Chemie - NEW

4.6 GREECE

4.6.1 Coltech Marine - New

4.6.2 Maris Polymers SA

4.6.3 Vlachos Monotiki SA

4.7 IRAN

4.7.1 Kaboodan Chemie Zarin Co

4.8 ISRAEL

4.8.1 Caesarea Polymers

4.8.2 EIN-GAL Polyurethane Elastomer

4.8.3 Polyurethane Ltd.

4.8.4 Polymer Gvulot Ltd

4.9 ITALY

4.9.1 COIM (Chimica Organica Industriale Milanese) Spa

4.9.2 DUNA-Corradini SPA - NEW

4.9.3 Elachem

4.9.4 Epaflex PU Systems Srl

4.9.6 Kairos PU - NEW

4.9.7 Polychem Systems Srl

4.9.8 Pozzi-Arosio SRL

4.9.9 Tagos Srl

4.9.10 Tecnoelastomeri Srl - Huntsman

4.10 KUWAIT

4.10.1 Ahlia Chemicals Co. (Polyurethane Co.)

4.10.2 Kuwait Polyurethane Industry Co

4.11 LATVIA

4.11.1 Ritols

4.12 NETHERLANDS

4.12.1 EPS BV

4.12.2 Nestaan Holland BV

4.12.3 Reomas BV

4.13 POLAND

4.13.1 ICSO Chemical Production Sp. z o.o.

4.13.2 Interchemol Sp. z o.o.

4.13.3 MCNS Polyurethanes Europe PU Sp Zoo

4.13.4 Polychem Systems Sp z o.o.

4.13.5 PCC Prodex Sp. z o.o. (formerly Prodex-System)

4.13.6 PURINOVA Sp. z o.o.

4.13.7 ZPTS

4.14 RUSSIA

4.14.1 Adhesiv (NPF Adgeziv OOO)

4.14.2 Blockform

4.14.3 Dow Izolan

4.14.4 Elast-PU

4.14.5 KZSK (Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant)

4.14.6 Nizhegorodsky Zavod Montazhnih Pen

4.14.7 SMC Macromer Ltd.

4.14.8 Uretan

4.14.9 NVP Vladipur Ltd.

4.14.10 Zapad

4.15 SAUDI ARABIA

4.15.1 Huntsman APC (HAPC) (former Arabian Polyol JV)

4.15.2 Saudi Urethane Chemicals Co Ltd (SUCCO)

4.16 SLOVENIA

4.16.1 Helios TBLUS doo

4.17 SOUTH AFRICA

4.17.1 Era Polymers (Africa) Pty - NEW

4.17.2 National Urethanes Industries (PTY) Ltd

4.17.3 Resichem - NEW

4.18 SPAIN

4.18.1 Aislamientos Carteya SL - NEW

4.18.2 Formulaciones - NEW

4.18.3 Lubrizol Advanced Materials Spain SL (Merquinsa)

4.18.4 Plasfi SA

4.18.5 Poliuretanos IGR - NEW

4.18.6 Sistempur - NEW

4.18.7 Synthesia Espaola S.A.

4.18.8 Tecnopol - NEW

4.19 SWITZERLAND

4.19.1 Conica AG

4.20 TURKEY

4.20.1 Baymel Kimya

4.20.2 Derkim Poliuretan - NEW

4.20.3 EMA Kimya Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

4.20.4 Kimteks

4.20.5 Kobe Polyurethane - NEW

4.20.6 Nuhpol Polimer - NEW

4.20.7 Poliser - NEW

4.20.8 PolexChem

4.20.9 Purkay Boya ve Kimya San A.S.

4.20.10 Purtek Poliretan Teknik Kimya Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

4.20.11 Tekpol

4.21 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

4.21.1 Baalbaki Chemical Industries (BCI)

4.21.2 Pearl Insulation Materials Industries LLC

4.22 UNITED KINGDOM

4.22.1 Edu-Chem Ltd - NEW

4.22.2 IFS Chemicals Ltd

4.22.3 Isothane Limited

4.22.4 Lanxess Urethanes UK (formerly Baxenden, a Chemtura Company)

4.22.5 Linecross Limited - NEW

4.22.6 Notedome Limited

4.22.7 Polymed Limited

4.22.8 Rosehill Polymers Ltd

4.22.9 Trident Foams Ltd - NEW

