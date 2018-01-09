Highlights:

Focused R&D expansion providing core competencies in biosensor chemistries and bioassay solutions targeting pharma/biopharma applications for near and long-term portfolio expansion

Broadens cell analysis portfolio with addition of complementary plate reader-based cellular assays

Accelerates expansion into pharma/biopharma discovery and in vitro toxicology screening applications

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has acquired Cork, Ireland-based Luxcel Biosciences ("Luxcel"), a developer of real-time fluorescence plate-reader based in vitro cell assay kits. This acquisition expands Agilent's cell analysis portfolio with the addition of easy-to-use assay kits that are compatible with industry standard plate-readers.

"Technological advancements allowing researchers to examine cell health and function kinetically and in real-time are driving global demand for complete cell analysis solutions," said Todd Christian, General Manager of Agilent's Cell Analysis Division. "Luxcel's assay kits are optimized for standard fluorescent plate readers for broad customer application helping to address this growing demand."

Luxcel is developing a portfolio of in vitro cell-based assay kits and solutions targeting cell metabolism, drug safety and toxicity, as well as hypoxia and oxidative stress for a variety of life science customers from research institutions to pharmaceutical companies. Scientists use this technology to understand the roll of cell metabolism across a variety of important research areas including cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease, immunology, and infectious disease.

Agilent entered the cell analysis market in 2015 with the acquisition of Seahorse Bioscience, a leader in providing specialized instruments and live-cell, kinetic assays. "Luxcel is highly complementary to our Seahorse offerings," said Christian. "With this acquisition, we further extend our leadership in live-cell, kinetic assays accelerating our expansion into pharmaceutical and biopharma discovery and in vitro toxicology screening applications."

"We are a young and motivated group," said Richard Fernandes, CEO of Luxcel. "When Agilent approached us, it was clear to me that we have a shared passion for innovation designed to enable and support customers. Together, we have the potential to accelerate new product introductions by leveraging Agilent's R&D and global commercial infrastructures with our unique biosensor chemistries and assay development expertise."

Founded in 2002 by Richard Fernandes and Dmitri Papkovsky as a spin out company from University College Cork and a member of the High Potential Start Up program at Enterprise Ireland, Luxcel has 12 employees and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland. The Luxcel team will remain in Cork and form a dedicated sensor chemistries and bioassay solutions group within Agilent's Cell Analysis Division. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

About Luxcel

Luxcel was founded in 2002 in Co. Cork, Ireland, and is a multi-award winning provider of cost-effective and easy to use real-time kinetic fluorescence-based in vitro live-cell test kits, targeting Cell Metabolism, Drug Safety and Toxicity, and Hypoxia and Oxidative Stress applications. Our customers range from University research scientists, to global Pharmaceutical Companies and Contract Research Organizations. For more information visit our new website www.luxcel.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets.With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to its customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 13,500 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

