The International SOS Foundation today launched the annual 2018 Global Duty of Care Awards to honour best practices in mitigating travel, health and security risks for workers crossing borders or posted in challenging locations.

Now in its third year, the awards introduces a theme of 'Empowering Sustainability and Resilience', reflecting how travel risk management is essential for long-term business growth. Submissions from those working in HR, Occupational Health Safety, Medical, Security, Risk Management, Travel Management, CSR and sustainability, in private and public sectors as well as IGOs and NGOs are encouraged.There are also three new categories; Education, Aviation and Sustainability. The awards will be supported by a panel of sector-leading expert judges* and a host of internationally recognised organisations.

Laurent Fourier, Director of the International SOS Foundation said, "As Duty of Care grows in maturity, it is increasingly important for organisations to share best practices and raise the profile of their commitment to this business critical agenda. We are proud to help drive this forward for the mobile workforce, through the Duty of Care Awards and this year's theme: Empowering Resilience and Sustainability, reflecting how Duty of Care is embedded into business continuity and good sustainability practice.

Head judge, Kathy A. Seabrook, CSP, CFIOSH, EurOHSM, Founder and President of Global Solutions, Inc. (GSI), and Chair of Safety Health Sustainability Centre Board of Directors said, "In the past ten years, Duty of Care has grown in precedent as a business essential best practice. In the US and around the world, it has become part of the wider Occupational Health landscape, influencing not only International Standards Organisation (ISO) quality recognition, but also bettering the benchmark on occupational health in the everchanging world of work for organisational standards globally. The Awards will be recognising outstanding achievements in meeting a high standard of health, safety and security at work. I am delighted to support the awards in finding, awarding and profiling the very best organisations in each category from around the world."

The Gold Sponsor for the Awards and Summit is Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property casualty insurance company. Silver Sponsors include Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), Hogg Robinson Group (HRG), Remote Diagnostic Technologies (RDT) and Workplace Options (WPO); Bronze Sponsors include Cigna.

James Walloga, Executive Vice President of the Accident Health North America Division at Chubb, says, "We are pleased to be able to sponsor this year's Duty of Care Summit and honour those who exemplify best practices in health, safety and security at work. Chubb and its employees remain committed to providing robust insurance programmes that help ensure organisations can better protect themselves and their workforce."

Information for Entering the Global Duty of Care Awards;

To learn more, visit www.dutyofcareawards.org. Organisations and individuals may enter here.

The awards entry period closes on Sunday 11 March 2018

The awards shortlist announcement will be on Thursday 4 April 2018.

The 2018 Global Duty of Care Awards will be presented in the following categories:

1. Communication

2. Innovation

3. Resilient Care

4. Remote Healthcare

5. Thought Leadership

6. Aviation (new category)

7. Education (new category)

8. Sustainability (new category)

9. Ambassador of Duty of Care (individual)

*The 2018 Duty of Care Awards judges include the below internationally recognised leaders in fields related to Duty of Care. Find photos and biographies on all judges here: https://www.dutyofcareawards.org/judges.

Name Title Organisation Head of Awards Jury: Kathy Seabrook CSP (US), FFIOSH (US), EuroSHM Founder President Founder and President of Global Solutions Inc. (GSI), Chair of the Board, Center for Safety and Health Sustainability Past President, American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE) Captain Gary Brunette Branch Chief Center for Disease Control (CDC) Dr Walter Eichendorf Deputy Director General German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) Eddie Everett Managing Partner Control Risks, Americas Brian Friedman Founder The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) Gareth Jones Acting President CEO Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) Greeley Koch Executive Director Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE) Kevin Maloy Deputy Executive Director Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) Kevin Myers CBE President International Association of Labour Inspection (IALA) Steve Pottle Incoming Vice-President Risk Management Society (RIMS) Elizabeth West Editor-in-Chief Business Travel News and Travel Procurement Louis Wustermann Managing Editor Regulatory Magazines and Journals, LexisNexis, UK

The 2018 Duty of Care Awards will be preceded by the Duty of Care Summit, held on the same day. Following its successful launch in 2017, the summit brings together industry-leading experts for discussion, debate, practical case studies and invaluable networking on protecting mobile workers and mitigating risks.

About International SOS Foundation

Established in 2011, the International SOS Foundation Ambassadors for Duty of Care has the goal of improving the safety, security, health and welfare of people working abroad or on remote assignments through the study, understanding and mitigation of potential risks. The escalation of globalisation has enabled more individuals to work across borders and in unfamiliar environments; exposure to risks which can impact personal health, security and safety increases along with travel. The Foundation is a registered charity. It is a fully independent, non-profit organisation. For more information, please visit http://www.internationalsosfoundation.org/

