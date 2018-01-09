The Americas Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses 2017 - Approximately 78 Companies Across 9 Countries

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses - The Americas" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This fully updated and extended edition of our popular regional directory of polyurethane systems houses, complements ongoing research into the global polyurethanes industry.
These reports provide a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses - approximately 78 companies across 9 countries in the Americas - with their full contact details, systems types, product ranges, production capacity, etc. They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.
Regional Coverage is as Follows:
The Americas
Information Provided For Each Systems House (where available):
- Contact details
- Company profile
- Ownership
- Number of employees
- Annual turnover
- Systems applications/types
- Trade names
- System production capacity
- Distribution network
- Contact names
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 End-Use Markets
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Units of Volume
1.5 Definition of a Systems House
1.6 Units of Value
2. Technical & Market Background
2.1 Technical Background
2.2 Market Background
3. Major Manufacturers of Polyurethane Systems
3.1 Basf Polyurethanes
3.2 Covestro Ag
3.3 Dow Chemical Company
3.4 Huntsman Polyurethanes
4. Systems House Profiles By Country
Companies Mentioned: Sample List
- Accella Polyurethane Systems Inc.
- Alcoplast
- Amino Quimica Ltda
- Azon Usa Inc.
- Dow Chemical Company
- DSM Neosol, Inc.
- Dynaloy Llc
- Empire West Foam Corp
- Espumlatex
- Flexvel
- ITW Polymers Sealants North America
- Ixom Chile Sa
- J6 Polymers - New
- Johns Manville (Formerly Corbond Corporation)
- Lanxess Solutions Us Inc. (Formerly Chemtura)
- Lapolla Industries - New
- Master Bond Inc.
- Mxima Dimensin
- Mcns Polyurethanes Usa Inc
- Mcpu Polymer Engineering
- Meramec Group
- Polisystem
- Polycoat Products
- Polyone Corporation
- Polyset Company Inc
- Polytek Development Corp
- Premium Spray Products Canada (Formerly Hesterman Technical Services)
- Productos Eiffel Sa De Cv
- Purcom
- Willamette Valley Co
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jxcqw9/the_americas?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716