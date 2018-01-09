The Americas Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses 2017 - Approximately 78 Companies Across 9 Countries

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses - The Americas" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This fully updated and extended edition of our popular regional directory of polyurethane systems houses, complements ongoing research into the global polyurethanes industry.

These reports provide a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses - approximately 78 companies across 9 countries in the Americas - with their full contact details, systems types, product ranges, production capacity, etc. They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.

Regional Coverage is as Follows:

The Americas

Information Provided For Each Systems House (where available):

Contact details

Company profile

Ownership

Number of employees

Annual turnover

Systems applications/types

Trade names

System production capacity

Distribution network

Contact names



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 End-Use Markets

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Units of Volume

1.5 Definition of a Systems House

1.6 Units of Value



2. Technical & Market Background

2.1 Technical Background

2.2 Market Background



3. Major Manufacturers of Polyurethane Systems

3.1 Basf Polyurethanes

3.2 Covestro Ag

3.3 Dow Chemical Company

3.4 Huntsman Polyurethanes



4. Systems House Profiles By Country



Companies Mentioned: Sample List



Accella Polyurethane Systems Inc.

Alcoplast

Amino Quimica Ltda

Azon Usa Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

DSM Neosol, Inc.

Dynaloy Llc

Empire West Foam Corp

Espumlatex

Flexvel

ITW Polymers Sealants North America

Ixom Chile Sa

J6 Polymers - New

Johns Manville (Formerly Corbond Corporation)

Lanxess Solutions Us Inc. (Formerly Chemtura)

Lapolla Industries - New

Master Bond Inc.

Mxima Dimensin

Mcns Polyurethanes Usa Inc

Mcpu Polymer Engineering

Meramec Group

Polisystem

Polycoat Products

Polyone Corporation

Polyset Company Inc

Polytek Development Corp

Premium Spray Products Canada (Formerly Hesterman Technical Services)

Productos Eiffel Sa De Cv

Purcom

Willamette Valley Co

