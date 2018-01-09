OneConnect's API Documentation Bags the 'Best of Show' Award From the Society for Technical Communication

PUNE, India, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tavisca Solutions, a leading travel technology products and solutions provider, is extremely pleased to announce that the API documentation for their recently launched product, OneConnect, has won the ' Best of Show' award 2017 from the Society for Technical Communication (STC), India Chapter.

OneConnect's fully-featured API Documentation Portal provides detailed, contextual, field-level documentation for every API message. It also comes with a 'Try It Now' capability that letsthe userstest end-to-end workflows right from withinthe browser. The automation in the portal also eliminates the need to manually copy-paste mandatory parameter values or heading values from one response to the next request. The portal also features inline navigation and a previous and next API call pointer to make it easier to go through the API workflow. Its in-built intuitive editor with auto-suggest and real-time syntax checking provides an IDE-like familiar and easy experience for developers integrating the API.

The Developer Portal is created and maintained using best-in-class open source technologies to enable the best user experience, such as Markdown Syntax for Object Notation (MSON), NodeJS, HTML, JavaScript, and Markdown. MSON allows Technical Writers and Developers to collaborate and create their JSON REST APIs. MSON also allows the reuse of various properties that are being used across multiple APIs so that once an update is made at a single place, the updated information is automatically reflected in all the appropriate places where the properties are being used, which effectively eases the maintenance of property-level updates specially in APIs that implement object-oriented patterns.

Mira Balani, Information Design and Management Head, Tavisca Solutions, said, "We strongly believe that an API is only as good as its documentation. Keeping this in mind, we aim to provide the best experience to our customers through our state-of-the-art documentation. I would like to thank my team for their tireless commitment and dedication in making this possible. STC represents the global standards for technical communication and winning this award has been an honor for us."

STC is the world's largest and oldest professional association dedicated to the advancement of the field of technical communication. The Society's members span the field of the technical communication profession and reach across every industry and continent. Through a growing global community, the Society and its members set the global standards for technical communication. The Society's award-winning publications, Intercom and Technical Communication, are widely read in the field of technical communication, and its annual conference is one of the most-attended technical communication events of the year.

Tavisca Solutions powers more than 4.8 million (2017) travel bookings for leading B2C, membership-based travel and B2B travel companies globally. Tavisca Solutions helped travel brands transform themselves into technology-centric market leaders in travel, empower their vision, and scale their business. They recently launched OneConnect - The only travel supplier integration you will ever need.

Established in 2008, taviscahas emerged into a team of travel technology specialists with over 300 dedicated personnel and a state-of-the-art development center in India, and a sales and marketing office in the U.S.

