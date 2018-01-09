AlixPartners Announces 24 New Managing Director Promotions

NEW YORK, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, has promoted 24 individuals to the role of managing director. The promotions, which span all of AlixPartners' service areas and geographies, are effective immediately.

Simon Freakley, Chief Executive Officer at AlixPartners, said, "Congratulations to all of our newly promoted managing directors. Each of these individuals has consistently demonstrated our core values of professionalism, dedication, personal respect, and leadership in their work, while delivering exceptional results for our clients. I wish them every success in the next phase of their careers at AlixPartners."

The Promoted Managing Directors

Patrick Anglin (Digital, New York)

Shawn Ashworth (Enterprise Improvement, New York)

Parmesh Bhaskaran (Enterprise Improvement, Chicago)

Dan Coen (Turnaround & Restructuring Services, London)

Maximilian Coqui (Enterprise Improvement, Munich)

Jeff Drake (Turnaround & Restructuring Services, London)

Glen Fietta (Turnaround & Restructuring Services, London)

Stelios Fragkos (Turnaround & Restructuring Services, London)

Dan Hearsch (Enterprise Improvement, Detroit)

Derek Holt (Financial Advisory Services, London)

Marc Iampieri (Enterprise Improvement, New York)

Joshua Knauff (Enterprise Improvement, Chicago)

Takashi Kumagai (Enterprise Improvement, Tokyo)

Kevin Montague (Financial Advisory Services, Chicago)

Kalyan Mukherjee (Enterprise Improvement, New York)

Kenzo Nagaoka (Enterprise Improvement, Tokyo)

Nick Neil-Boss (Enterprise Improvement, London)

Kent Percy (Turnaround & Restructuring Services, New York)

Adam Pollak (Digital, Detroit)

Olivier Salomon (Enterprise Improvement, Paris)

Andy Searle (Enterprise Improvement, London)

Pilar Tarry (Turnaround & Restructuring Services, Chicago)

Fabien Tayart de Borms (Enterprise Improvement, Paris)

