Approved incentive applications reached a volume of approximately €123 million. At the turn of the year, however, the rebate granted by the German Government dropped from 13% to 10%.

Last year, German state-owned development bank, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) accepted a total of around 6,900 loan applications for the support of residential PV projects combined with storage solutions.

These loans represent €123 million, a KfW spokesman told pv magazine. These numbers, however, are provisional, as December's figures must still be assessed accurately. According to initial estimates, in the last month of 2017, more than 500 loans were granted worth around €9 million.

KfW's monthly evaluation ...

