Partnership Will Capitalize on Region's Investment in Road Sensor Technology, Supporting Efforts to Reduce Congestion and Improve Efficiency

UK and Irish investment in traffic operations improvement and multimodal detection to increase as more bicycles and pedestrians are on the roads

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has partnered with C&T Technology to expand distribution of its roadway sensors technology across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The deal will see Iteris' full range of vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian detection solutions, as well as its cloud-based performance analytics software, sold through C&T Technology's extensive distribution network.

According to ITS UK and the Irish Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, there will be heavy investment across the UK and Ireland over the next 10 years, with calls for more sensor technology, data collection and multimodal detection. Iteris products are well suited to support the region's ongoing efforts to make roads smarter, safer, less congested and more efficient for all road users.

"We are very pleased to announce the addition of C&T Technology to our European distribution channel," said Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager, Roadway Sensors at Iteris. "This is an important step for our UK and Irish expansion. C&T is the ideal partner to deliver the sales and support of Iteris products due to its long history of traffic engineering expertise in the region."

"This agreement is an exciting step forward in our mission to create a portfolio of products relating to the roads and highways industry that draw on the experience of other countries and industries," said Chris Webb, director of C&T Technology. "I believe that Iteris, with their excellent distributor training and support, will provide a quality range of solutions for the UK and Irish markets."

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should," "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated results and benefits of our agreement and future success, benefits and capabilities of our Roadway software, solutions and related services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to timely and on a cost-efficient basis deliver and support our Roadway Sensor solutions in the UK and Ireland; UK and Ireland regulatory/homologation requirements that potentially impact our ability to distribute our Roadway Sensor solutions; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; distributor's dedication of resources and ability to achieve market acceptance for its solutions and services; the broad adoption of technology based analytics solutions in the market; our competitors' patent coverage and claims; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

