Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization study on the banking industry. A leading client in the banking sector wanted to align themselves with the business planning process and increase profit, sales, and shareholder value. The client wanted to measure the impact of advertising on the overall sales revenue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005999/en/

Marketing Mix Optimization for a Leading Banking Sector Client Helps Understand the Sales Drivers and Enhance ROI (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the marketing mix experts at Quantzig, "Banking firms are relying on marketing mix optimization to spur profitability and improve their marketing channels to deal with regulatory and market pressures."

With the current economic uncertainty, key companies in the banking sector are looking beyond compliance to augment their businesses and progress financial performance. In this fiercely competitive environment, banking companies need to profile strategic priorities to achieve reputation risk and contain conduct as a part of their business strategy.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to evaluate the impact of their marketing activity across different channels. The client was also able to operate efficiently to drive improvements in the performance. Also, the client was able to effectively allocate their marketing budgets.

This marketing mix solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase brand appeal

Evaluate the current ROI for their offerings

To read more, request a free proposal

This marketing mix solution provided predictive insights on:

Tracking their media spend

Improving the overall business performance

To learn more, request a free proposal

View the complete marketing mix study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/marketing-mix-banking-sector

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 13 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005999/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us