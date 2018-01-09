Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-01-09 14:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on January 9, 2018, to approve the application of Admiral Markets AS and to list its 18 268 subordinated bonds with the face value of EUR 100 (Admiral Markets subordinated bond 28.12.2027, ISIN code: EE3300111251) on Baltic Bond List.



The first trading day of Admiral Markers AS subordinated bonds will be January 11, 2018 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances.



Additional info:



Issuer's name Admiral Markets AS ------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name ADM ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code EE3300111251 ------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 28.12.2027 ------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 100 EUR ------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 18 268 ------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value 1 826 800 EUR ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name ADMB080027A -------------------------------------------------



The Prospectus, Prospectus Summary and Supplement of Admiral Markets AS are available here and here.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



