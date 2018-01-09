

POST-STABILISATION ANNOUNCEMENT



January 9(th), 2018



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



Thomas Cook Finance 2 plc



Stabilisation Notice



UniCredit Bank AG (contact: Makram Nadda; telephone: +44-207-826-1669) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.



+------------------------------+---------------------------------+ | Issuer: | Thomas Cook Finance 2 plc | +------------------------------+---------------------------------+ | Guarantor (if any): | - | +------------------------------+---------------------------------+ | Aggregate nominal amount: | EUR 400mn | +------------------------------+---------------------------------+ | Description: | 3.875% 5.5NC2 due July 2023 | | | XS1733231663 | +------------------------------+---------------------------------+ | Stabilisation Manager(s): | UniCredit | +------------------------------+---------------------------------+ | Stabilisation started: | - | +------------------------------+---------------------------------+ | Stabilisation last occurred: | N/A (no stabilisation occurred) | +------------------------------+---------------------------------+



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: UniCredit Bank AG via GlobeNewswire



R34



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX