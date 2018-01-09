

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR_UN.TO) or 'PIRET' said that it agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Property Partners for C$8.10 per Unit in an all-cash transaction valued at C$3.8 billion including debt.



The Transaction price of C$8.10 per Unit represents a 21% premium to the closing price of PIRET Units on the TSX on January 8, 2018, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Transaction.



The Board of Trustees, after receiving the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the Transaction is in the best interests of PIRET and fair to Unitholders and is unanimously recommending that Unitholders vote in favour of the Transaction.



The Arrangement Agreement provides for, among other things, customary representations, warranties and covenants, including customary non-solicitation covenants from PIRET and a 'fiduciary out' that allows the Board of Trustees to accept a superior proposal in certain circumstances, subject to a 'right to match' in favour of Blackstone and payment of a C$77 million termination fee to Blackstone. In certain circumstances, Blackstone is required to pay a C$220 million break fee to PIRET upon the termination of the Arrangement Agreement.



