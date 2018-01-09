United States Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps Market 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

An intra-aortic balloon pump system is used for the treatment of high-risk cardiac conditions resulting from ischemic heart disease and heart failure. Patients experiencing acute coronary syndromes such as acute myocardial infarction (AMI), cardiogenic shock and unstable angina may require IABP therapy to support and stabilize their cardiac status. The therapy may also be used for high-risk patients who require revascularization procedures, such as percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) or coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures, including both on-pump and off-pump CABG procedures. IABP products and therapy may be used before or during CABG or PCI interventions for hemodynamic support.

The IABP market comprises capital equipment pump console units and disposable intra-aortic balloon catheters that serve as the pumping device within the patient's aorta. Datascope, now acquired by Maquet, introduced the first balloon catheter capable of percutaneous insertion. This innovation eliminated the restricted use of IABPs to surgical insertion during CABG procedures and allowed for the expansion of IABPs into the realm of interventional cardiology.

Counterpulsation therapy is used during surgery to provide temporary assistance to the heart. Counterpulsation refers to the inflation and deflation of an intra-aortic balloon synchronized with the heartbeat. The therapy increases the heart's output and the supply of oxygen-rich blood to the heart's coronary arteries while reducing the heart muscle's workload and its oxygen demand. Counterpulsation is performed using intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) devices.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

U.S. Cardiac Surgery And Heart Valve Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

1. Research Methodology

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.1.1 Coronary Artery Disease

2.1.2 Myocardial Infarction

2.1.3 Angina Pectoris

2.1.4 Heart Valve Disease

2.1.5 Congestive Heart Failure

3. Product Portfolio

3.1.1 Tissue Heart Valves

3.1.2 Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves

3.1.3 Annuloplasty Repair Devices

3.1.4 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices

3.1.5 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices

3.1.6 On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

3.1.7 Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

3.1.8 Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices

3.1.9 Anastomosis Assist Devices

3.1.10 Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices

3.1.11 Ventricular Assist Devices

3.1.12 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device

3.1.13 Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device

3.1.14 Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices

3.1.15 Patent Foramen Ovale Devices

3.1.16 Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device

3.1.17 Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device

3.1.18 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine

3.2 Fda Recalls

3.2.1 Maquet

3.2.2 Medtronic

3.2.3 Heartware Inc

3.3 Clinical Trials

3.3.1 Medtronic

3.3.2 St. Jude Medical

3.3.3 Abiomed

3.3.4 Heartware Inc

4. Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.3.1 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Disposables Market

4.3.1.1 Conventional Intra-Aortic Balloon Catheter Market

4.3.1.2 Fiber Optic Intra-Aortic Balloon Catheter Market

4.3.2 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Console Market

4.4 Drivers And Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Edwards Lifesciences

St. Jude Medical

Medtronic

Maquet

Abiomed

HeartWare Inc.

Sorin Group

Terumo

Abbott Laboratories

Teleflex Medical

Cardiac Assist

AtriCure

W.L. Gore

SynCardia

Boston Scientific

Cryolife

Berlin Heart

Cardica

Chase Medical

Genesee Biomedical

Karl Storz

LifeNet Health

Microline Surgical

Novadaq

On-X

Saphena Medical

SentreHeart

Vitalitec

