

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said it has acquired Cork, Ireland-based Luxcel Biosciences, a developer of real-time fluorescence plate-reader based in vitro cell assay kits. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Agilent noted that the acquisition will expand its cell analysis portfolio with the addition of easy-to-use assay kits that are compatible with industry standard plate-readers.



Luxcel is currently developing a portfolio of in vitro cell-based assay kits and solutions targeting cell metabolism, drug safety and toxicity, as well as hypoxia and oxidative stress for a variety of life science customers, ranging from research institutions to pharmaceutical companies.



Scientists use this technology to understand the roll of cell metabolism across a variety of important research areas including cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease, immunology, and infectious disease.



Founded in 2002 by Richard Fernandes and Dmitri Papkovsky as a spin out company from University College Cork and a member of the High Potential Start Up program at Enterprise Ireland, Luxcel has 12 employees.



The Luxcel team will remain in Cork and form a dedicated sensor chemistries and bioassay solutions group within Agilent's Cell Analysis Division.



