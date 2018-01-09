REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2018) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers and Secure Elements, today announced its participation in the 20 th Annual Needham Growth Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on January 17, 2018.

For its most recent financial results for the period ended September 30, 2017, Data I/O reported revenue at the highest level in 17 years and bookings at the highest level in 10 years, driven by continued strength from its prominent positions in the automotive electronics/infotainment and Internet-of-Things (IoT) sectors. At the conference, management will be discussing its current views and momentum on the automotive electronics industry as well as the new SentriX' Security Provisioning Platform.

The Needham event provides an opportunity to present to a group audience as well as to meet on a 1:1 basis throughout the day with institutional investors. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact the Company's investor relations representative Jordan Darrow at 512-551-9296 or jdarrow@darrowir.com. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the investor relations section of Data I/O's website at www.dataio.com.

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, industrial/Internet-of-Things, wireless, consumer electronics, medical and military/aerospace markets. Today, our customers manufacture tens of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, assuring success for our customers.

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, changes in economic conditions and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10K and 10Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

