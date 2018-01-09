kate spade new york Enters the Touchscreen Smartwatch Market with Playfully Sophisticated, Feminine Style in Exclusive Pre-Sale Beginning Today

"Choose Your Look" Watch App Provides Unparalleled Fashion Customization, Allowing Customers to Live Colorfully Every Day

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES, kate spade new york announces the debut of the brand's first touchscreen smartwatch. Available for pre-sale starting today, and launching widely in February, the feminine smartwatches are versatile, multi-functional and playfully sophisticated. The all-new touchscreen smartwatches build upon the existing kate spade new york wearables collection, which also includes hybrid smartwatches designed for women.

The touchscreen smartwatches are available in three styles for her: a rose gold-tone case and bracelet; a rose gold-tone case with a soft vachetta leather strap; and a yellow gold-tone case with a smooth black leather strap. A delicate scallop-patterned case surrounds the full-round 1.19-inch AMOLED display that features 390x390 pixel resolution and an ambient light sensor to enhance battery life. Additional iconic spade detailing on the crown gives these touchscreen smartwatches a distinctly kate spade new york look.

Compatible with both iOSand Android' phones, the new kate spade new york scallop touchscreen smartwatches are powered by Android Wear' 2.0, Google's smartwatch platform, and the QualcommSnapdragon' Wear 2100 processor. The smartwatch connects to her phone via Bluetooth technology and offers user-friendly notifications and messaging, downloadable third-party apps, and extra help from Google Assistant. The kate spade new york scallop touchscreen smartwatch also offers the following features:

Receive notifications directly to your wrist, such as calls, texts, and other alerts

Download third-party apps through the on-watch Google Play' Store

Call up your Google Assistant by pressing the crown or saying "Ok Google;" ask about the weather, set a reminder for happy hour, or get directions

Track steps, calories burned, distance and more with Google Fit

Stream your favorite tunes right from the watch, when you are connected to phone or WiFi, with the Google Play Music app

Unique to kate spade new york, the watch includes the "choose your look" watch app. By answering a few simple prompts about the look she's wearing - including time of day, color of her outfit, tone of her jewelry, and color of her handbag - the watch dial that perfectly complements her outfit will appear.

"The kate spade new york girl is connected at all times. And now, with our 'choose your look' watch app, she has access to the most feminine, fashion-forward and customizable smartwatch functionality to-date," said Mary Beech, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, kate spade new york. "Whether she's wearing pink, stripes or dots, our scallop touchscreen smartwatch will match her outfit, tying her look together with a unique kate spade new york twist."

The kate spade new york scallop touchscreen smartwatch also features customizable, animated dials that will delight her as she moves through her day. Winking eyes, falling daisy petals and zooming New York City taxicabs keep up the fun with every step. Lastly, exciting weather effects on the dial let the wearer check to see if the weather is sunny, raining or cloudy in her location.

The kate spade new york scallop touchscreen smartwatch will be on display at CES 2018 Las Vegas, January 9 - 12. Visitors to CES can view the watches at the Fossil Group booth (Sands Expo, Tech West, booth #43511) and the Google booth ((CP-21 on the Central Plaza). The touchscreen smartwatch will be available for pre-sale starting January 9 and available in-store and online beginning February 2018.

About kate spade new york

kate spade new york was founded in 1993 debuting with just six handbag silhouettes, combining sleek, utilitarian shapes and colorful palettes in an entirely new way. kate spade new york has grown into a global lifestyle brand, aiming to inspire colorful living through the collection's handbags and clothing, jewelry, shoes, stationery, eyewear, baby, fragrance, tabletop, bedding and gifts. Crisp color, graphic prints and playful sophistication are the hallmarks of kate spade new york. The brand's exuberant approach to the everyday encourages personal style with a dash of incandescent charm. kate spade new york is a company of Tapestry, Inc.

Android, Android Wear, Google and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Snapdragon Wear is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/625183/kate_spade_new_york_smartwatch.jpg