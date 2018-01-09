United States Anastomosis Assist Devices Market 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The traditional and most common method of performing anastomosis typically involves tedious and time-consuming hand-sewn placement of individual stitches with a continuous suture to connect the bypass graft proximally to the aorta and distally to the coronary vessels. Anastomosis is viewed by surgeons as the most critical step in performing CABG procedures, and using traditional methods, the process can take 10 to 25 minutes to perform the necessary suture for each point of anastomosis. Most surgeons prefer to use a continuous suture because placement of sutures individually is considered to be more challenging and time-consuming. Whether the procedure is on-pump or off-pump, hand-sewn proximal anastomosis generally requires clamping of the aorta, which carries the risk of neurological damage and other serious adverse effects.

Anastomosis assist devices (AADs) are used for joining two blood vessels, usually to restore continuity after resection, or to bypass an unresectable disease process. Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) involves the construction of an alternative path to bypass a narrowed or occluded diseased coronary artery and restore blood flow from the aorta to an area beyond the occlusion. This is accomplished by using harvested veins or arteries as bypass grafts. This harvested vessel is usually the saphenous vein in the leg, the radial artery in the arm or the mammary artery from the chest wall. One end of the harvested vessel is then generally attached to the aorta (proximal anastomosis) and the opposite end is attached to the target coronary vessel on the heart (distal anastomosis).

If the mammary artery is used as the bypass graft, it is dissected from the chest wall, leaving the blood inflow end in place, while the opposite dissected end is attached to the target vessel. This provides uninterrupted blood flow and eliminates the need for proximal anastomosis to the aorta. Regardless of the type of vessel used, once in place, these grafts provide sufficient blood flow to bypass the narrowed or occluded portion of the coronary artery.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview



3. Product Portfolio



4. Anastomosis Assist Device Market



Companies Mentioned



Edwards Lifesciences

St. Jude Medical

Medtronic

Maquet

Abiomed

HeartWare Inc.

Sorin Group

Terumo

Abbott Laboratories

Teleflex Medical

Cardiac Assist

AtriCure

W.L. Gore

SynCardia

Boston Scientific

Cryolife

Berlin Heart

Cardica

Chase Medical

Genesee Biomedical

Karl Storz

LifeNet Health

Microline Surgical

Novadaq

On-X

Saphena Medical

SentreHeart

Vitalitec

