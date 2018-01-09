Nýherji and its subsidiaries, Applicon and TM Software, have been merged under the brand Origo. The objective of the merger is to harness the strengths of each company to create an entity with more comprehensive range of IT solutions and services, thus enabling better support for customers.

The range of solutions offered by Origo will cover most areas of IT, such as managed services, own software development, third party software solutions, ERP solutions and IT infrastructure. Furthermore, Origo will offer equipment and hardware solutions to businesses and consumers from many of the world's leading technology brands, such as Lenovo, IBM, Canon, Bose, Sony, NEC and others.

Origo's solutions portfolio will be more extensive than that of Nýherji, Applicon and TM Software individually. The new brand identity of Origo was chosen to reflect a more diverse range of solutions, a new and more focused service strategy, and to unite a strong team of employees under one brand.

The word Origo is Latin for "origin" and is especially fitting in the context of information technology, where progress and innovation are the foundation of success. The name has a history within the company group, as Origo was one of the subsidiaries of TM Software when Nýherji acquired the company in early 2008.

"While the business has been doing well in separate entities, we believe that there are significant opportunities to be gained by joining forces; by offering a more complete range of solutions for our customers, with focused marketing and sales effort, and more streamlined business operations," says Origo's CEO Finnur Oddsson.

He says that the goal is to create an all-round IT services company. "We want to be the first choice of customers in IT, understand what they do and offer them outstanding service and clever solutions, whether it is our own solutions or from our trusted partners. We want our customers to experience not only a more diverse range of offerings, but also more initiative, innovation and vigor in our services, all of which is required to fulfil the needs of modern businesses," says Finnur Oddsson.

The merger of Nýherji, Applicon and TM Software is in effect from January 1, 2018.

Origo employs about 440 outstanding individuals, most of them based in Reykjavík and others in Akureyri, Egilsstaðir, Neskaupstaður and Ísafjörður.

The subsidiaries of Origo are Applicon AB in Sweden and Tempo ehf. Origo is listed on NASDAQ OMX Iceland. Origo's 2017 revenue amounted to approximately ISK 12.5 bn, and more than ISK 15 bn including subsidiaries.

