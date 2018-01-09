Spencer continues strategic evolution into full life cycle, managed solution provider. NRF 2018 Booth #1475



NORTHBOUROUGH, Mass., Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spencer Technologies, the market leader in managed retail technology projects and deployments, today announced it has finalized the acquisition of Certified Retail Solutions, a global service integrator of end-to-end IT life cycle solutions for the retail and hospitality industries. The acquisition is one element of Spencer's aggressive strategy to broaden its capabilities and provide an integrated set of services to an expanded customer base.



With the acquisition, Spencer will integrate Certified Retail Solutions' capabilities with its existing offerings to strengthen the company retail technology, full life cycle services of staging, configuring, deploying and on-site repair services. The company now offers an expanded range of client specific managed solutions and a concierge-level approach that allow retailers to focus on their core competencies in an evolving retail marketplace. Spencer can manage the engagement and delivery of hardware, including single source procurement of equipment, staging, imaging and configuration, kitting and logistics, and on-site installation services. Once installed, Spencer takes full ownership of the in-store support capabilities, including providing level 1 and level 2 helpdesk services, on-site maintenance or break/fix repairs throughout the life cycle of the product reducing field failures, downtime, and store interruption. These strategies free up resources, reduce waste, and deliver new cost efficiencies that are bringing revenues back to retailers.



"Off-line brick-and-mortar retail is under siege from ecommerce, creating an opportunity for the most innovative companies to set themselves apart in an ever-changing climate," said David Strickler, president and CEO of Spencer. "If retailers can rely on a single vendor to service all their in-store technology needs, we can serve as a trusted partner and extension of their team, allowing them to devote more resources to navigating their business through this challenging period."



Spencer continues to expand its global reach. Adding three new facilities and offices in Dover, New Hampshire, and Juarez and Mexico City. The acquisition also expands the company by 66 additional employees, and Spencer will grow to service eight new countries in 2018. It will also add three new distribution and staging centers, along with a new European Pin-Pad key injection facility.



"We've been at this over 45 years, longer than almost any other company in this space," added Mr. Strickler. "Our journey over the next five years will make us the most innovative, global retail services company in the industry and the go-to partner for retailers in today's dynamic marketplace. By leveraging our history, knowledge, infrastructure and technology, retailers will require virtually no oversight or management once Spencer is engaged. We believe our clients should focus their time looking forward instead of managing the day-to-day logistics of their store technology assets. With Spencer handling that aspect of their business, our clients have the comfort and confidence to reallocate their resources on mission critical, next gen ideas for their stores.



Spencer will be demonstrating many of its new capabilities at the National Retail Federation Big Show January 14-16 in New York City's Jacob Javitz Center, booth #1475.



About Certified Retail Solutions Founded in 1991, the company has evolved from its Certified Parts Warehouse beginnings to provide a complete range of solutions for technology rollouts and store systems maintenance throughout North America. Headquartered in Dover, NH, Certified works with retailers and service providers around the nation to improve and extend the value of their technology assets. Certified is built on its passion to meet and exceed clients' retail technology requirements. This dedication and focus translates into uniquely configured solutions, developed and supported by a proactive account management team and the entire organization from leadership to day-to-day operations.



About Spencer Technologies Founded in 1972, Spencer Technologies has grown to become a global company with more than 450 employees and 200 technicians throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For over 40 years, our focus has been on supporting retail stores and multi-site organizations to deliver innovative solutions. This focus has made Spencer a leader in the industry. Our team is comprised of retail and technical experts to ensure solutions are sound and relevant. This allows us to provide the highest quality of service to top retailers throughout the world. Additional information on Spencer Technologies is available at www.spencertech.com.



