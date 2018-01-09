India hit back on Monday at Washington's latest legal assault on its solar power policies at the World Trade Organization, rejecting a US legal claim and exploring possible new protection of India's own solar industry.

Last month, the United States triggered a new round of litigation at the WTO, arguing that India had failed to abide by a ruling that it had illegally discriminated against foreign suppliers of solar cells and modules.

In a statement published by the WTO on Monday, India said it had changed its rules to conform with the ruling and that a US claim for punitive trade sanctions was groundless.

"India underscores that the United States' request is not a valid request," the Indian statement said.

It said Washington had skipped legal steps, failed to follow the correct WTO procedure, and omitted to mention any specific level of trade sanctions that it proposed to level on India, leaving India "severely prejudiced".

India would be vindicated if ...

