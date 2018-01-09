Berlin-based Autarsys GmbH has announced plans to install an energy storage system together a 300 kWp PV plant at a refugee camp in northern Iraq.

The German company will install the solar plus storage system in the Mam Rashan refugee camp, located in the Dohuk district of northern Iraq, near the Syrian and Turkish borders. Currently 10,000 people are located there.

The system is expected to be operational by this spring, with additional funding potentially opening up more opportunities for the expansion of the system in the future.

What the developers have termed iEMS (intelligent energy management software), will allow camp admins to schedule and prioritize the delivery of power based on the varying needs of residents. This will help ensure greater stability to a camp, where electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...