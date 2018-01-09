Lidl is opening its largest UK warehouse in Luton as part of the German discounter's £1.45bn investment in growth to keep up its assault on the Big Four supermarkets. The Luton warehouse, which will occupy 58 acres off the M1 and generate 1,000 jobs, will be more than double the size of any other of the group's UK distribution centres so far. This warehouse follows the opening of three other new warehouses in the past 18 months and there are plans to open five more. UK industry data out on ...

