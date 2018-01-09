alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor Will Host VivoPower International PLC's CEO, Carl Weatherley-White, on January 10th, 2018 as Part of the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2018 / alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, a research and investor intelligence firm, announced today that Carl Weatherley-White, Chief Executive Officer of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) will participate in the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 at 4:00 PM (EST).

VivoPower is a global solar power producer and storage company that is developing, building and operating projects on a global basis in a capital efficient manner. VivoPower does this by aggregating photovoltaic (PV) solar projects underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and then arranges corporate and project financing, engineering, design and equipment procurement and manages the construction and development of such solar PV projects.

Mr. Weatherley-White will present a general overview of the company's operations and strategy followed by a Q&A session where participants are welcome to submit their questions live as well as within the replay sessions. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under the Investor Center page at www.energytechinvestor.com and at www.vivopower.com

Investors interested in participating in the event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay after the presentation ends on January 10th, 2018.

Registration Link:

https://pgi.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1176615&tp_key=cf35d38778

About alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor

alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC (ETI), a division of alphaDIRECT Advisors, is a research and investor intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook and risks as well as the impact they could have on the stock price. alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor's expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTech, Emerging Growth, CleanTech and BioEconomy. alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small-cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor's mission is to bridge that information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

