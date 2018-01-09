Smart Electronics for IoT Applications Disrupting Industry Revealed

Discover opportunities for connected devices driven by printed, flexible, and stretchable electronics with Frost & Sullivan experts during interactive briefing

LONDON, Jan. 9,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "Smart Electronics for IoT Applications Disrupting Industry" on Wednesday, 17 January 2018 starting at 3 pm GMT. The webinar will offer expert insight from Frost & Sullivan's TechVision Research Director Kasthuri Jagadeesan, Senior Research Analyst Jabez Mendelson, and Research Analyst Varun Babu.

In recent years, there have been many innovative products and evolving new technologies for consumer electronics. These disruptions are boosting the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries to the next level, especially with the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT). A smart electronic system is identified as a broad class of miniature and intelligent devices that are ubiquitously connected and energy efficient. They incorporate functionalities like sensing, actuation, and control. The convergence scenario of smart electronics systems and IoT will enable emerging technologies, such as smart home, smart packaging, and smart health and wellness.

"According to Frost & Sullivan's study on smart electronics, sensors with smart capabilities can streamline the integration of sensors in an OEM's product or system," highlights Varun Babu. "Moreover, sensors with smart electronics can decrease the OEM's assembly and component costs," continues Varun Babu.

This briefing will explore the following questions:

What is the significance of large area electronics / smart electronics?

What are the key enabling technologies driving large area electronics?

What are the factors that influence technology development and adoption?

What is the market potential for large area electronics (forecast until 2027)?

Who are the key movers in this sector?

What are the future growth opportunities?

For more information and to register for the webinar, click here.The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing athttp://frost.ly/1ti.

