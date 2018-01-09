Tour Sets Stage for Unveiling of FranklinCovey's New The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team and The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global firm specializing in organizational performance improvement, today announced its "On Leadership" tour. Beginning January 9, the "On Leadership" tour is slated to take place in over 50 cities across North America, the U.K., Ireland and Australia. The global tour will extend through early 2018 with more than 100 dates and cities around the world being added to the schedule.

Leaders, managers and executives responsible for leadership development and organizational behavior change are invited to attend and receive a briefing on the factors which FranklinCovey has identified as setting great leaders apart, as well as to preview FranklinCovey's two new leadership development solutions, The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team and The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership.

During each half-day "On Leadership" event, attendees will learn the factors which separate great leaders from lesser leaders, and will experience professional development content and solutions designed and built to help them refine their own leadership capabilities, help them develop those capabilities in others and achieve their organizational goals. Each event will explore developing essential leadership capabilities at three levels of leadership within an organization: first-level, mid- to senior-level and executive-level leaders.

"FranklinCovey's investment in organizational leadership development includes over $150 million in research and development and has spanned more than 30 years of best-in-class thought leadership and authorship, and hundreds-of-thousands of client engagements around the world," said Scott Miller, FranklinCovey's Chief Marketing Officer. "This unprecedented collection of content and learning will be represented in our 2018 "On Leadership" tour, and will offer attendees a robust learning environment, where they will learn new and unique leadership paradigms, as well as the clear connection between great leaders and winning cultures."

For the first 45 minutes of each event, FranklinCovey thought leaders and content experts will explore the things which set great leaders apart from their lesser-performing counterparts, including: the results they achieve, the actions they take, how they think and who they are. The deep dive into these four key differentiators establishes the foundation for the remainder of FranklinCovey's "On Leadership" event.

The next three hours of each event will include the unveiling of FranklinCovey's two newest leadership development solutions, The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team and The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership. The company has spent the last three years developing the new solutions, which address the different challenges encountered by first-level and mid- to senior-level leaders. This preview will provide an opportunity for attendees to roll their sleeves up and experience FranklinCovey's newest leadership content.

First-level leaders are in the throes of transitioning from doing the work themselves, to achieving results through others. The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team solution focuses on this transition and guides first-level leaders through how to best drive employee engagement, provide consistency and inspire product innovation essentially establishing the culture of their teams. Attendees will explore how to:

Develop a Leader's Mindset Create a Culture of Feedback Hold Regular 1-on-1s Lead Your Team Through Change Set up Your Team to Get Results Manage Your Time and Self

The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership is designed for mid- to senior-level leaders. This new solution outlines four practices effective leaders use to combat the unprecedented pace of change happening each day within an organization. FranklinCovey content experts will describe how effective leaders:

Inspire Trust Create Vision Execute Strategy Coach Potential

"When leaders consistently implement these practices, they create an environment where team members can thrive and will to put forth their best efforts and highest energy," said Miller. "Effective leaders create conditions where team members can say, 'I'm a valued member of a winning team, doing meaningful work, in an environment of trust.' Our new solutionslay out the principles and framework to make that statement a reality for teams in every organization."

For the final 30 minutes, FranklinCovey will examine executive-level leaders and the crucial decisions they face on a daily basis. Executive leaders are responsible for establishing winning cultures through their vision, how they execute strategy, and their personal trustworthiness. This segment of the event will focus on how executives develop their purpose, set a clear and defined strategy, and build effective teams for ultimate success.

Tuition to attend FranklinCovey's "On Leadership" tour is $129 with complimentary admission available to FranklinCovey's All Access Pass passholders and includes breakfast, lunch, materials and access to an optional facilitator jumpstart session following the "On Leadership" event. The jumpstart event will allow interested participants to better understand how to implement the principles from The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team and The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership within their own organization. Participants will preview additional content, tools and work session videos, as well as learn new facilitator skills.

FranklinCovey's new leadership solutions will be made available through its All Access Pass, with The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership, launching January 31, 2018 and The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team available starting February 26, 2018.

FranklinCovey's All Access Pass is an annually renewable pass which provides passholders with unlimited access to FranklinCovey's entire collection of best-in-class content. Passholders are able to assemble, integrate and deliver that content through an almost limitless combination of delivery channels live, live-online, on demand and integrated into existing training offerings. In addition to the content, FranklinCovey has designed its All Access Pass in a way that creates a strong value proposition for clients, while increasing flexibility and availability of learning to their teams and organizations.

To see a list of "On Leadership" event cities and to register, please visit https://www.franklincovey.com/onleadership.html.

ABOUT FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

Franklin Covey Co.(NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. FranklinCovey clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories.

