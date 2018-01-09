The "Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses EMEA" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The fully updated and extended edition of our popular regional directory of polyurethane systems houses, complements ongoing research into the global polyurethanes industry.
These reports provide a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses approximately 100 companies across 22 countries in EMEA with their full contact details, systems types, product ranges, production capacity, etc. They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.
Regional Coverage Is As Follows:
- Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA)
Information Provided For Each Systems House (where available):
- Contact details
- Company profile
- Ownership
- Number of employees
- Annual turnover
- Systems applications/types
- Trade names
- System production capacity
- Distribution network
- Contact names
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 End-Use Markets
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Units of Volume
1.5 Definition of a Systems House
1.6 Units of Value
2. Market and Technical Background
2.1 Technical Background
2.2 Market Background
3. Major Manufacturers of Polyurethane Systems
3.1 Basf Polyurethanes
3.2 Covestro AG
3.3 Huntsman Polyurethanes
3.4 The Dow Chemical Company
4. SYSTEM HOUSE PROFILES BY COUNTRY
