The "Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses EMEA" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The fully updated and extended edition of our popular regional directory of polyurethane systems houses, complements ongoing research into the global polyurethanes industry.

These reports provide a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses approximately 100 companies across 22 countries in EMEA with their full contact details, systems types, product ranges, production capacity, etc. They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.

Regional Coverage Is As Follows:

Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA)

Information Provided For Each Systems House (where available):

Contact details

Company profile

Ownership

Number of employees

Annual turnover

Systems applications/types

Trade names

System production capacity

Distribution network

Contact names



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 End-Use Markets

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Units of Volume

1.5 Definition of a Systems House

1.6 Units of Value

2. Market and Technical Background

2.1 Technical Background

2.2 Market Background

3. Major Manufacturers of Polyurethane Systems

3.1 Basf Polyurethanes

3.2 Covestro AG

3.3 Huntsman Polyurethanes

3.4 The Dow Chemical Company

4. SYSTEM HOUSE PROFILES BY COUNTRY

Companies Mentioned: Partial List

Adhesiv (NPF Adgeziv OOO)

Ahlia Chemicals Co. (Polyurethane Co.)

Aislamientos Carteya SL NEW

Allrim SARL

Conica AG

Covestro AG

Covestro Elastomers

Derkim Poliuretan NEW

Epaflex PU Systems Srl

Huntsman Polyurethanes

Kimteks

Kobe Polyurethane NEW

Kuwait Polyurethane Industry Co

KZSK (Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant)

Lackfa Isolierstoff GmbH Co. KG

Pearl Insulation Materials Industries LLC

Plasfi SA

Plastor s.r.o.

PolexChem

Poliser NEW

Pozzi-Arosio SRL

Proviron

Purfin NEW

PURINOVA Sp. z o.o.

Purkay Boya ve Kimya San A.S.

PUR-Systems GmbH Co. KG

Purtek Poliretan Teknik Kimya Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

Sinpol s.r.o

Synthene SAS

Synthesia Espaola S.A.

Tekpol

The Dow Chemical Company

Zapad

Zelu Chemie NEW

ZPTS



