This study reviews the prospects of critical IoT applications and the ability of 5G networks to fulfil mission-critical requirements.

The report details the key technological advances of LTE Advanced and 5G that will enable critical IoT applications. It also presents the main target markets, notably automotive, industrial IoT and health, and their applications and requirements. The development perspective of the critical IoT markets are also examined in detail, with market estimates up to 2030.

Finally, the impact of critical IoT is analysed, focusing on business models (new offerings) and value chains (new positions and power play).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology & definitions

3. Critical IoT technologies

3.1. Critical requirements and environments

3.1.1. Definitions

3.1.2. Critical requirements

3.2. Technology Enabler

3.2.1. New features developed as part of LTE Advanced

3.2.2. What will be different with 5G?

3.2.3. Roadmap of availability

3.3. Impacts on value chains and business models

3.3.1. Context: the value chain of wireless communication industry

3.3.2. A more complex value chain of connectivity providers

3.3.3. More vertical-specific connectivity offerings

3.3.4. New business models

4. The markets of the critical IoT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Industrial IoT

4.2.1. Context

4.2.2. Critical IoT services and requirements

4.2.3. Potential for adoption

4.3. Automotive

4.3.1. Context

4.3.2. Critical IoT services and requirements

4.3.3. Potential for adoption

4.4. Health

4.4.1. Context

4.4.2. Critical IoT services and requirements

4.4.3. Potential for adoption

5. Markets and forecasts

5.1. Market development factors

5.1.1. Analysis of growth drivers

5.1.2. Barriers to adoption

5.1.3. Vision of market development

5.2. Market Sizing

5.2.1. Global volume estimates

5.2.2. Vision in vertical industries



