Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2018) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) has engaged British Columbia-based Precision GeoSurveys to conduct the airborne work program over Cruz's BC cobalt properties. This airborne survey on the company's 4,935-acre War Eagle cobalt prospect, which covers a past-producing mine, is the first of several work programs that Cruz will be undertaking.

James Nelson, President, stated, "As we continue to witness the growing demand for ethically sourced cobalt within North America, Cruz is positioning itself as an industry leader with work programs underway on several high quality projects. We plan to be active on all of our Canadian and US cobalt projects in 2018. We are very optimistic about 2018 as we start the year with more cash in the bank than at any other time and cobalt prices at nine year highs. Cruz looks to be one of the most active junior cobalt companies globally at a time of significant growth within the electric car industry, specifically battery metals. We look forward to meeting that need."

As an early mover in the Cobalt space Cruz was able to acquire 9 of the best available, under-developed, historically high-grade Cobalt prospects across North America, with four properties in Ontario, three in British Columbia, and 2 in the United States.

Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 1,265-acre Coleman cobalt prospect, the 900-acre Johnson cobalt prospect, the 4,980-acre Hector cobalt prospect and the 1,580-acre Bucke cobalt prospect.

Cruz has recently mobilized crews and commenced work programs on its 100-per-cent-owned 1,940-acre Chicken Hawk cobalt prospect in Montana, USA. The company has also recently mobilized crews and commenced work programs on its 100-per-cent-owned 880-acre Idaho Star cobalt prospect.

Cruz recently increased its treasury with the closing of a non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $450,000 through the issuance of 2 million units at $0.225 per unit.

The shares are trading at $0.33 and with 71.7 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $23.7 million.

For more information, please visit www.cruzcobaltcorp.com, contact James Nelson, President, at 604-899-9150 or toll free at 1-855-599-9150 or email info@cruzcobaltcorp.com.

