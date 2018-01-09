Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2018) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering Quadron Cannatech Corporation (CSE: QCC) and its focus on the cannabis extracts business. Cannabis extracts represent the fastest growing segment of the burgeoning cannabis industry. According to Mackie Research, cannabis oil consumption in Canada is expected to grow from 284 liters in 2015 to 562,613 liters by 2020, which is a significantly faster growth rate than that of dried marijuana. These growth rates are even more pronounced in the United States where several states have legalized the production and sale of edible products.

Innovative Extraction Technology

With an in-house engineering, manufacturing, and science-related technology team, Quadron Cannatech has become a leading edge designer, manufacturer, supplier, and innovator of safe, compliant, and efficient extraction and distillation equipment for the cannabis industry. Its flagship BOSS CO2 Extraction System provides cannabis cultivators with a plug and play way to cost-effectively produce high-quality cannabis extracts.

The unique technology features:

Plug & Play - Setup and training takes just a few hours with two plugs and four hoses.

- Setup and training takes just a few hours with two plugs and four hoses. High Capacity - Default configuration has a 45 liter vessel with the ability to add another 45 liters for large scale extract production.

- Default configuration has a 45 liter vessel with the ability to add another 45 liters for large scale extract production. High Throughput - Four liter per minute throughput makes it more efficient than many other extraction technologies.

- Four liter per minute throughput makes it more efficient than many other extraction technologies. Automation - The elimination of manual valves enables programmable remote monitoring and control with software that collects, stores, and analyzes data.

- The elimination of manual valves enables programmable remote monitoring and control with software that collects, stores, and analyzes data. High Quality - Military-grade precision fabrication means that the technology produces only the finest quality extracts.

In addition to supplying the equipment, the company's team works with clients to design and setup unique laboratory environments with the equipment and personnel that they require. Each of these service contracts are tailored to the client's unique extraction and processing needs and end product goals. The company is also developing a fully portable and scalable controlled environment extraction and processing laboratory to service growers on-site.

Finally, the company provides a broad range of ancillary products that form an end-to-end solution for authorized growers to produce extract-related products. These products include vape pens, cartridges, inhalers, capsules, tinctures, edibles, and suppositories. The concentrates market in California alone generated about $170 million in sales during the second quarter of 2017 with vape pens accounting for about 61% of those sales.

Three New Units Placed Globally

Quadron Cannatech's BOSS CO2 Extraction System has quickly gained traction since its launch into the commercial marketplace last year. Since then, the company has been working diligently to build its inventory of products for quick delivery and installation in anticipation of more purchase orders as licensed growers conclude their investigation and analysis of viable options for the production of cannabis extract products.

On December 20, the company announced that it had completed its first sale of the BOSS CO2 Extraction System to Quintet Ventures Inc., located in Vernon, British Columbia. Quintet Ventures is a leading cannabis startup incubator located in Canada. A day later, the company announced its second sale of the BOSS CO2 Extraction System to an authorized cannabis industry participant located in Fraser Valley, British Columbia.

On December 28, the company announced that it completed the sale of its third system to a U.S. based client. The purchase order represented the first major entry into the U.S. market, which is approximately ten times larger than the Canadian market. The move came shortly after the company debuted the technology at the MJBiz Conference in Las Vegas in November, 2017.

"Over the extensive development phase of the next generation CO2 Extraction System - the BOSS, our team of engineers engaged with a broad base of industry participants and listened to their needs to better understand the task at hand. The results are simply amazing - visitors lined up at our booth to talk with our representatives at the recent MJBiz Conference in Vegas where we showcased the BOSS," said Rosy Mondin, CEO & President of Quadron. "There is an immediate need for innovation, automation, analytics, and predictable recoveries in cannabis extraction. The BOSS is a revolutionary system that will no doubt disrupt the industry and build a new, worldwide benchmark for extraction technology, and industry standards moving forward."

Management anticipates that BOSS sales will be a significant revenue growth driver for the company in 2018 and beyond as it moves into a commercialization phase.

