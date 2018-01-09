Growth Opportunities in the Global Wheelchair Market, 2017-2022 - A Potential $6+ Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global wheelchair market is expected to reach an estimated $6.1 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022.

Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2022 by product (manual wheelchair and power wheelchair), category (adult wheelchair and pediatric wheelchair), design and function (basic wheelchair, sports wheelchair, bariatric wheelchair, standing wheelchair, and others), end user (homecare and institution and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

The future of the global wheelchair market looks promising with opportunities in homecare and institutions. The major drivers for the growth of this market are growing elderly population, rising spinal cord injuries, and necessity of wheelchair for physically disabled people.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the wheelchair industry, include improved wheelchair efficiency to provide more comfort and convenience, increase adoption of power assistance device, and increase adoption of hybrid concept in wheelchair.

The power wheelchair product type is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Within the global wheelchair market, manual wheelchair is the largest segment by product type during the trend period. North America is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing obesity, availability of more sophisticated wheelchairs, and a high disposable income.

Wheelchair companies profiled in this market include Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, and Permobil AB. are among the major suppliers of wheelchair market.



Scope of the Report



Wheelchair Market by Product Type [Volume (Thousand Units) and Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Manual wheelchair

Power wheelchair

Front wheel drive

Central Wheel drive

Rear wheel drive

Standing electric wheelchair

Others

Wheelchair Market by Category [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Adult wheelchair

Pediatric wheelchair

Wheelchair Market by Design and Function [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Basic Wheelchair

Sports Wheelchairs

Bariatric Wheelchairs

Standing Wheelchair

Others

Wheelchair Market by End user [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Homecare

Institution and others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Industry Drivers and Challenges

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Wheelchair Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Wheelchair Market by Product

3.3.1: Manual Wheelchair

3.3.2: Power Wheelchair

3.3.2.1: Power Wheelchair by Product: Front wheel drive, Central wheel drive, Real wheel drive, Standing electric wheelchair, and Others

3.4: Global Wheelchair Market by Category

3.4.1: Adult Wheelchair

3.4.2: Pediatric Wheelchair

3.5: Global Wheelchair Market by Design and Function

3.5.1: Basic Wheelchair

3.5.2: Bariatric Wheelchair

3.5.3: Standing Wheelchair

3.5.4: Sports Wheelchair

3.5.5: Others

3.6: Global Wheelchair Market by End User

3.6.1: Homecare

3.6.2: Institution and Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Wheelchair Market by Region

4.2: North American Wheelchair Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Manual Wheelchair and Power Wheelchair

4.2.2: The US Wheelchair Market

4.2.3: Canadian Wheelchair Market

4.2.4: Mexican Wheelchair Market

4.3: European Wheelchair Market

4.3.1: Market by Product: Manual Wheelchair and Power Wheelchair

4.3.2: Wheelchair Market of the United Kingdom

4.3.3: German Wheelchair Market

4.3.4: Wheelchair Market of France

4.3.5: Wheelchair Market of Italy

4.4: APAC Wheelchair Market

4.4.1: Market by Product: Manual Wheelchair and Power Wheelchair

4.4.2: Chinese Wheelchair Market

4.4.3: Japanese Wheelchair Market

4.4.4: Indian Wheelchair Market

4.5: ROW Wheelchair Market

4.5.1: Market by Product: Manual Wheelchair and Power Wheelchair



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.3: COGS

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wheelchair Market by Product

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wheelchair Market by Category

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wheelchair Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Wheelchair Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Wheelchair Market

7.3.3: Capacity Expansion of the Global Wheelchair Market

7.3.4: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Invacare Corporation

8.2: Pride Mobility Products Corporation

8.3: Sunrise Medical Limited

8.4: OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

8.5: Permobil AB

8.6: Drive Medical Ltd

8.7: Levo AG

8.8: 21st Century Scientific

8.9: Karman Healthcare Inc.

8.10: GF Health Products, Inc.



