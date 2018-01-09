SeeThruEquity Issues Update on American Energy Partners, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2018 / SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small-cap and micro-cap public companies, today announced it has issued an update on American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK: AEPT).

The update is available here: AEPT Update Note.

AEPT is a diversified energy company that provides various environmental services including water treatment, distribution of reclaimed water, waste stream treatment and plugging & abandonment. The company plans to make complementary accretive acquisitions in the energy sector (buying royalties and producing wells) which in our view will help AEPT to expand its base by cross-selling its water treatment and related environmental offerings. The company announced retaining investment bank, Aqua Terra Asset Management and also hired Josh Hickman, an experienced oil & gas deal maker as its Chief Operating Officer. The company is currently offering 200 million shares at $0.05 each, looking to raise ~$10 million, with the majority of proceeds intended to be used in acquiring energy assets that can make use of its water technologies.

Highlights from the update include:

Aggressive focus on M&A in oil & gas space

AEPT's decision to retain Aqua Terra Asset Management to provide investment banking services signals aggressive intent for more deals in the oil & gas space. The company previously closed a multi-well package of producing oil & gas assets in a timely manner which gives us confidence in management's ability to execute. The management noted of initiating negotiations for further acquisitions in the energy sector that can be vertically integrated with its other service offerings. With Reg A+ funding and investment banking agreement in place, we expect AEPT put more capital to work in the energy sector that should drive topline growth.

Oil & Gas market opportunity

The natural gas industry presents enormous opportunities for AEPT. Hydraulic fracturing (fracking), a necessary step in natural gas production, requires huge volumes of water to be pumped in the field. According to estimates, a typical natural gas well requires ~3.5 million gallons of water during fracking. The Marcellus acreage (Pennsylvania), area of interest for AEPT, holds ~50 trillion cubic feet of gas which remains untapped, suggesting high demand of reclaimed water. Further, taking into consideration the other environmental services required such as remediation of impoundments, treatment of flowback and produced water, tremendous opportunities exist in oil and gas for AEPT.

AEPT announces new additions to executive team

AEPT has also made progress on the corporate governance front. It announced promoting Josh Hickman to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Hickman will also remain as President of Gilbert Oil & Gas Company. Mr. Hickman has seventeen years' experience in the oil and gas industry, with ten of those years in unconventional shale development. Mr. Hickman is an experienced oil & gas finder, deal maker and executive which should aid AEPT in its strategy of further acquiring assets in oil & gas sector. AEPT also appointed the retired Pennsylvania state senator, John Pippy to the Board of Directors. We believe Mr. Pippy's background in the government office could be helpful for AEPT when pursuing and closing deals with government and municipal agencies in Pennsylvania.

Updating price target to $0.12

We are updating our price target to $0.12 for AEPT following the recent announcements reaffirming AEPT's focus on vertically integrated accretive energy acquisitions, retention of investment bank Aqua Terra and appointment of Josh Hickman as AEPT's COO. The company also announced closing of previously announced multi-well package of oil & gas assets in a timely manner which further boasts of management's execution capabilities.

About American Energy Partners, Inc.

AEPT is a publicly traded company that provides environmental services to industrial, energy and government sectors. The services include water treatment, distribution of reclaimed water, waste stream treatment, plugging & abandonment. The company operates via three subsidiaries: 1) Hydration Company PA, which is involved in sourcing and distributing water; 2) American Energy Solutions, which provides water treatment technologies and 3) Gilbert Oil & Gas, which provide cash flow through investment in O&G royalties, producing wells and the development of mineral rights. For more information, visit www.americanenergy-inc.com.

