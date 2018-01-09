Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sales forecasting study on the banking industry. A renowned client in the banking sector wanted to utilize sales forecasting solutions to proficiently predict their business and consequently manage its cash flow, workforce, and resources. The client wanted to guess future sales and forecast short-term and long-term performance

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006027/en/

Sales Forecasting for a Leading Client in the Banking Sector Helps Forecast their Profit Margins (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the sales forecasting experts at Quantzig, "With the current change towards customer-centricity, banks are facing the burden to deliver the level of service that the consumers are demanding."

Even with the increasing risks and regulations in the banking sector, organizations are looking for feasible ways to progress the financial performance and further enhance their businesses. The banking industry is highly disjointed, containing of segments extending from retail banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to assess and streamline their operations to keep up with the relative changes in the baking space. The client was able to track and measure their growth to attain specific needs and business goals.

This sales forecasting solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Predict the achievable sales revenue and profit margins

Plan for their future growth

To read more, request a free proposal

This sales forecasting solution provided predictive insights on:

Devising top-of-funnel marketing campaigns

Streamlining their content marketing efforts

To learn more, request a free proposal

View the sales forecasting study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/banking-sector-sales-forecasting

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 13 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006027/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us