The rapid build out of a large pipeline of utility scale PV projects around Australia could stretch the experienced installation labour force, threatening quality. Solar industry veteran and the Managing Director of PI Berlin Lars Padlowski made the warning as the company expands into Australia through its acquisition of quality assurance provider SolarBuyer.

The Australian solar sector could risk repeating the mistakes of the rapid German solar buildout earlier this decade. Project quality could be undermined by the incorrect handling and installation of modules and botched electrical wiring, if inexperienced construction teams rush to meet deadlines.

A gigawatt pipeline of PV power plant projects could be developed in Australia in 2018, with some rushing to complete installation and grid connection and reap the benefits of high large-scale generation certificates (LGCs) prices.

"You have to be extremely careful with the installation troops because you ...

