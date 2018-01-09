Overall, the French government has selected 283 projects in the tender. The final average price was €85/MWh, slightly below the previous tender of the same type. Around 40% of the winning developers were granted the €3/MWh bonus which is guaranteed to the projects partly relying on crowdfunding.

France's Ministry of the Ecological and Solidary Transition (MTES), announced it has selected 283 projects in the third round of its three-year tender for rooftop PV installations ranging in size from 500 kW to 8 MW.

In this round, in which around 150 MW of PV capacity was allocated, the final average price was at €85/MWh, down from €88.40 in the second round, which concluded in September, and € €93.407MWh in the first ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...