

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE will accelerate production of the A320 workhorse model in China to six planes a month as the European planemaker seeks to meet global demand, Bloomberg reported.



The narrow-body build rate at the Tianjin plant east of Beijing will increase from the current four planes a month, Airbus Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier reportedly said Tuesday during a visit to China with a trade delegation led by French President Emmanuel Macron.



A French official also confirmed that discussions are underway about a possible Airbus partnership with China on the slow-selling A380 superjumbo. The Toulouse-based company could hand over some interiors and finishing work on the double-decker if Beijing agrees to buy more of the double-decker jets, the report said.



It's not clear whether Airbus will also emerge with significant orders from China following the Macron trip, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX