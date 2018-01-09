Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income markets



Products Impacted: Nordic Fixed Income



What you need to know:



STO FN Sustainable Bonds will be created with application and functionality similar to the existing market STO FN Bond Market Institutional. The market will only list green, social and sustainable bonds that meet the Nasdaq Green, Social and Sustainable Bond Criteria.



When will the new market segments be introduced?



The new market segment will be active in production from January 10, 2018.



Market identification in GCF Production Description MIC Source ID GCF ID Source STO FN Sustainable Bonds FNSE 191 834 Genium INET Production



Market identification in GCF TST 4 Description MIC Source ID GCF ID Source STO FN Sustainable Bonds FNSE 191 846 Genium INET EXT3



There will be no instruments listed at launch.



Where can I find additional information?



For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com