Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income markets
Products Impacted: Nordic Fixed Income
What you need to know:
STO FN Sustainable Bonds will be created with application and functionality similar to the existing market STO FN Bond Market Institutional. The market will only list green, social and sustainable bonds that meet the Nasdaq Green, Social and Sustainable Bond Criteria.
When will the new market segments be introduced?
The new market segment will be active in production from January 10, 2018.
Market identification in GCF Production Description MIC Source ID GCF ID Source STO FN Sustainable Bonds FNSE 191 834 Genium INET Production
Market identification in GCF TST 4 Description MIC Source ID GCF ID Source STO FN Sustainable Bonds FNSE 191 846 Genium INET EXT3
There will be no instruments listed at launch.
Where can I find additional information?
For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
Products Impacted: Nordic Fixed Income
What you need to know:
STO FN Sustainable Bonds will be created with application and functionality similar to the existing market STO FN Bond Market Institutional. The market will only list green, social and sustainable bonds that meet the Nasdaq Green, Social and Sustainable Bond Criteria.
When will the new market segments be introduced?
The new market segment will be active in production from January 10, 2018.
Market identification in GCF Production Description MIC Source ID GCF ID Source STO FN Sustainable Bonds FNSE 191 834 Genium INET Production
Market identification in GCF TST 4 Description MIC Source ID GCF ID Source STO FN Sustainable Bonds FNSE 191 846 Genium INET EXT3
There will be no instruments listed at launch.
Where can I find additional information?
For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com