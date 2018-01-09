

9 January 2018



Mothercare plc



Director/PDMR shareholdings



Mothercare plc has been notified that on 9 January 2018, Glyn Hughes, CFO, purchased 53,903 ordinary shares of 50p each in the Company at a price of 46p per share.



Further details of the notification as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:



Mothercare plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated



a) Name: Glyn Hughes



2.Reason for notification



a) Position/Status: CFO b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name: Mothercare PLC b) LEI: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the capital of Mothercare plc ISIN: GB0009067447 b) Nature of transaction: Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+---------------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +---------------+-----------+ | 46p per share | 53,903 | +---------------+-----------+



d) Aggregated Information: n/a e) Date of transaction: 9 January 2018 f) Place of transaction: London Stock Exchange (XLON)



