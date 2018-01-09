

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican Rep. and US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman ED Royce has announced that he will retire at the end of his term later this year.



'In this final year of my Foreign Affairs Committee chairmanship, I want to focus fully on the urgent threats facing our nation,' the 66-year old veteran lawmaker said in a statement Monday.



Rep. Royce represents Southern California's 39th Congressional District, which encompasses areas on the outskirts of Los Angeles.



Royce was first elected to the House in 1992, and was re-elected consecutively since then.



In 2014, he had spearheaded bipartisan congressional opposition to the Iran nuclear agreement.



Royce's southern California district is home to one of America's largest Asian American populations, and is known as friend of India in the Congress. He played a key role in the India-US civil nuclear deal.



In 2016, he led the Congress in passing legislation to strengthen sanctions on North Korea's Kim Jong Un regime.



As a former chairman of the Africa subcommittee, Chairman Royce has long advocated for market-driven policies that help lift people out of poverty.



Southern California district is a key seat in Democratic Party's efforts to win back control of the House, where the GOP enjoys a 24 seat majority.



Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton had an upper edge of 9 percentage points over Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.



