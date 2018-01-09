Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC (SDV) Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC: Director shareholding 09-Jan-2018 / 14:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHELVERTON SMALL COMPANIES DIVIDEND TRUST PLC The Company has been advised that Lord Lamont, a Director of the Company, purchased 42 Ordinary shares on 8 January 2018 at a price of 265.00p each. The shares were purchased via a dividend reinvestment arrangement. Lord Lamont's notifiable interest in the Company's shares now totals 69,942 Ordinary shares, representing 0.39% of the issued share capital. Maitland Administration Services Limited Corporate Secretary Tel. 01245 398984 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDV LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5083 End of Announcement EQS News Service 643997 09-Jan-2018

January 09, 2018 09:13 ET (14:13 GMT)