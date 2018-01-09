EXCHANGE NOTICE 9.1.2018 STRUCTURED BONDS



STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 10.1.2018



1 structured bonds issued by Credit Suisse AG, London Branch will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 10.1.2018. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 9.1.2018 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 10.1.2018



1 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 10.1.2018 HEL Retail Structured Products -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Credit Suisse AG, London Branch. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659344